Harmonic (HLIT) Shareholder White Pine Capital Has Decreased Holding by $581,475; Castleark Management Maintains Stake in Nike (NKE)

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 89.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 211,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 448,467 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.77 million, up from 236,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 3.92 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 116,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 156,600 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849,000, down from 272,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 239,138 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 63,667 shares to 33,414 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,780 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 35,260 shares to 125,290 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) by 84,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT).

