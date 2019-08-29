Harmonic (HLIT) Shareholder Raging Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Decreased Carriage Svcs (CSV) Holding by $375,649 as Valuation Rose

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 190,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The hedge fund held 5.84M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 292,085 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (CSV) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 19,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% . The institutional investor held 120,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 140,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Carriage Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.37 million market cap company. It closed at $21.13 lastly. It is down 20.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 27/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – ON APRIL 25, ENTERED EIGHTH AMENDMENT,COMMITMENT INCREASE TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT TO $200 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study; 15/05/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD – SINGAPORE AIRLINES’ PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 3.6% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD SIAL.Sl – IN MARCH PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 8.4%; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Carriage Services Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Positive Otlk; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – ANTICIPATES THAT EXCHANGES WILL SETTLE ON OR ABOUT MAY 7, 2018; 23/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Chmn Payne Gifts 301 Of Carriage Services Inc

