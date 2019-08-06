Harmonic (HLIT) Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Nci Building Sys (NCS) as Valuation Were Volatile

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $647.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 262,135 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %); 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 64,277 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 693,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 757,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 22/05/2018 – NCI INC – NAMED PERM RC AS PART OF 5-YEAR PRIME CONTRACT WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HHS, CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – JOHNSON WILL REMAIN CFO UNTIL CO IDENTIFIES SUCCESSOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ NCI Building Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCS); 12/03/2018 – NCI Building Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 NCI Building Systems 1Q EPS 8c; 07/03/2018 – NCI Building Expects to Finance Repurchases From Combination of Cash on Hand and Cash From Operating Activities; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – AT QTR END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $569.9 MLN, UP 8.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SEES 2Q REV. $430M TO $450M, EST. $435.0M; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,907 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,014 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,125 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 70,089 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 371,104 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 66,177 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 104,081 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 28,480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,618 shares in its portfolio. 32,327 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 75,415 shares. Victory Mngmt stated it has 376,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.07 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 258,281 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arista (ANET) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates on Product Strength – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic (HLIT) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.8% – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.49 million activity. The insider METCALF JAMES S bought 96,348 shares worth $580,015. 8,000 shares were bought by FORBES GARY L, worth $47,720 on Wednesday, March 27. Buckley John L also bought $221,025 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares. MARTINEZ GEORGE bought $84,889 worth of stock or 12,000 shares. On Thursday, May 30 Janki Daniel C. bought $230,000 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) or 50,000 shares. $64,311 worth of stock was bought by Boyle Brian P. on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equinor ASA: I See A Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NCS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCI Building Systems and Ply Gem Building Products Create Cornerstone Building Brands Following Merger – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.