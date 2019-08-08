Harmonic Com (HLIT) Shareholder Boston Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $628,300 as Market Value Rose; Strs Ohio Lowered Its Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Holding by $385,764 as Valuation Declined

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 2,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 159,550 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82M, down from 161,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $180.2. About 531,333 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Harmonic Inc Com (HLIT) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 125,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 371,104 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 245,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.23. About 136,614 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 09/04/2018 – QVC Japan Brings Crystal-Clear UHD Content to Home Shoppers With Harmonic’s Playout Solution; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny owns 16,907 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assoc reported 1,578 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 1.05M shares. Ls Advsr Llc holds 14,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 6,725 shares. Intel Corporation holds 0.08% or 47,067 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 1.19M shares. 12,176 were reported by Css Ltd Llc Il. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Intll Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Comerica Bankshares has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Grp One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). 2.99M were accumulated by Wellington Group Llp.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp Com by 16,195 shares to 38,180 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 7,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,671 shares, and cut its stake in Care Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 785 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 813 were accumulated by Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.21% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Murphy Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,193 shares. Brinker accumulated 13,183 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 3,113 are owned by Pacific Inv Mgmt. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,218 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.06% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 95,115 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,214 shares. National Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0.11% or 2.13M shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Psagot Inv House invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 216 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew. Scanlon Jennifer F. also bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,979 shares to 322,670 shares, valued at $115.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.36 million for 16.32 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.