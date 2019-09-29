Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) and MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Comparing side by side

Since Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) and MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) are part of the Recreational Vehicles industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson Inc. 33 1.50 154.23M 2.72 13.14 MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 15 0.58 17.12M 2.38 6.98

Table 1 highlights Harley-Davidson Inc. and MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Harley-Davidson Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Harley-Davidson Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson Inc. 462,458,770.61% 27% 5% MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 115,208,613.73% 68.2% 19.7%

Volatility & Risk

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Competitively, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harley-Davidson Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Harley-Davidson Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Harley-Davidson Inc. and MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Harley-Davidson Inc. has a consensus target price of $46, and a 28.82% upside potential. Meanwhile, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 76.27%. Based on the results shown earlier, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Harley-Davidson Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harley-Davidson Inc. and MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 97.2%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harley-Davidson Inc. 0.25% 0.28% -1.97% -1.92% -18.94% 4.87% MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. -3.66% -19.22% -32.88% -23.64% -32.22% -11.23%

For the past year Harley-Davidson Inc. had bullish trend while MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harley-Davidson Inc. beats MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. on 13 of the 15 factors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates through two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. It offers motorcycle parts and accessories, such as replacement parts, and mechanical and cosmetic accessories; general merchandise, including MotorClothes apparel and riding gears; and various services to its independent dealers comprising motorcycle services, business management training programs, and customized dealer software packages. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson name and other trademarks. It sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as ecommerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale and retail financing services; and insurance and insurance-related programs primarily to Harley-Davidson dealers and retail customers in the United States and Canada. This segment offers wholesale financial services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and motorcycle parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It also operates as an agent providing point-of-sale protection products, including motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, credit protection, and motorcycle maintenance protection. Harley-Davidson, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name. The company also offers recreational fishing boats under the Hydra-Sports brand name; and various accessories, such as trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers. MCBC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.