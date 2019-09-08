Harley Davidson (HOG) Shares Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Holding by $2.48 Million; As Markel (MKL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Has Cut by $9.39 Million Its Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 95,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.94M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.06 million, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 1.11 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOG 1Q EPS $1.03, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.11; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL’S UNSEC NTS ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022; 05/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs to have ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q EPS $1.03; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 196,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.14 million, down from 206,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1160.18. About 25,238 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 earnings per share, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year's $28.5 per share.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 earnings per share, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $108.54M for 36.62 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares to 20.29M shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,938 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

