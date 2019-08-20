Harley Davidson (HOG) Shareholder Natixis Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined; Tdam Usa Raised Its Position in Target (TGT) by $349,360 as Market Valuation Rose

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 4,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 23,755 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 19,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.02 billion market cap company. It closed at $85.92 lastly. It is up 6.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Natixis decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 35,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 189,957 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 224,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 826,044 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 42,032 shares to 115,902 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 5.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 380 shares. State Street Corporation owns 7.44M shares. Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4.3% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 4.24M shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 45,566 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 1.14M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Korea Investment Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Services Automobile Association reported 269,827 shares. Alphamark Ltd Co holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors holds 1,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Kbc Gp Nv owns 285,306 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 13 shares. Beutel Goodman & Ltd owns 0.79% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 3.94 million shares.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,614 shares to 104,633 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 55,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,259 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

