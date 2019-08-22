Harley Davidson (HOG) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shareholder Smith Thomas W Lowered Holding

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 85.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 293,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 636,153 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.69M, up from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 860,916 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOG 1Q EPS $1.03, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.11; 09/05/2018 – ARTC Wins Harley Davidson’s Accreditation for 1st Overseas Testing Labs; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR SHIPMENT GUIDANCE

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35 million, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $463.78. About 68,966 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.19% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 11,381 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Dupont Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Eqis Cap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 2,781 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 777 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 2,051 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 1,357 shares. Campbell And Adviser Lc stated it has 580 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 295 shares. Covey Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.06% or 1,750 shares. Moreover, Blair William Co Il has 0.03% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 11,416 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 12,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 1,528 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) To Your Watchlist Today? – yahoo.com” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance Honored by Crain’s Detroit Business – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credit Acceptance Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Acceptance Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares to 8.50M shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 391,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein LP holds 259,995 shares. Maverick stated it has 0.06% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 10 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 8,400 shares. 32,158 were reported by Centurylink Investment Mgmt. Shell Asset owns 170,125 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 34,371 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 6,503 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 17,000 shares. Hl Limited Liability Co invested in 0.37% or 675,094 shares. 653 were reported by Security National Tru. 13,185 are owned by M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). 756,698 are held by Mackenzie Finance Corp.