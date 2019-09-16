Harley Davidson (HOG) Shareholder Element Capital Management Cut Holding by $817,880 as Valuation Declined; Perceptive Advisors Raised Its Retrophin (RTRX) Stake by $14.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79 million, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 514,738 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 41.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 23,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 33,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, down from 56,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 1.83 million shares traded or 1.12% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON-CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, CONSOLIDATION COSTS $170 MLN TO $200 MLN,CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MLN THROUGH 2019; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 362,268 shares to 3.51 million shares, valued at $167.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 58,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,170 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). California Employees Retirement owns 61,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communication, New York-based fund reported 17,172 shares. 2.14 million are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Company The. Spark Investment Management Lc holds 146,100 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gru Inc holds 263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 541 shares. Prudential reported 253,099 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 10,796 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Aqr Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 14,598 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 15,904 shares to 28,513 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co by 16,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).