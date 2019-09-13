Harley Davidson (HOG) Holding Increased by Impala Asset Management Llc; V3 Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $9.60 Million as Stock Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 208,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 938,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 271,468 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 26521.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 636,519 shares as the company's stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 638,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 1.43M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 94,185 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 43,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 640,225 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 5,205 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 120,038 shares. Ameritas Invest accumulated 0.01% or 4,661 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 47,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 522,372 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Northern Corp reported 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Sageworth Tru invested in 438 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Corporation holds 8,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York has invested 0.53% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 13,980 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $466.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 37,700 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $104.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 607,577 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $110.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 362,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).