Harley Davidson (HOG) Holder Wbi Investments Upped Holding; Third Point Raised Its Holding in Danaher (DHR) by $79.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 222.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 74,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,838 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 33,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 1.22 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Harley-Davidson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOG); 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Rev $1.36B; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON-CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, CONSOLIDATION COSTS $170 MLN TO $200 MLN,CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MLN THROUGH 2019; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79 million, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $142.05. About 907,241 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 0.14% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Swiss Comml Bank reported 543,896 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 299,280 shares. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Cap Invsts owns 592,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 41,106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.05% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Cordasco Net reported 351 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,086 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 121,806 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 175,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Co has 82,306 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 17,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Lc owns 18,321 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIB) by 123,144 shares to 770,294 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 55,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,791 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 430,000 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $249.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 525,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).