Harley Davidson (Call) (HOG) Stock Price Declined While Barclays Plc Has Trimmed by $1.20 Million Its Position; Magna Intl (MGA) Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (HOG) by 43.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc analyzed 34,200 shares as the company's stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 45,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 79,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 1.85M shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 86,300 shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 707,709 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.72 million for 10.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER) by 41,600 shares to 82,000 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 358,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).