Harley Davidson (Call) (HOG) Shares Declined While Impala Asset Management Decreased Holding; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 16,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 115,017 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71 million, up from 98,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $156.21. About 126,792 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (HOG) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 340,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 2,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86,000, down from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 977,574 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees Ramp-Up in International Riders; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR SHIPMENT GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 20/03/2018 – LEO HARLEY-DAVIDSON IS NOW A PART OF GROUPE PARK AVENUE; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $114.66 million for 12.09 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

