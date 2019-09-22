Harley D (Put) (HOG) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Decreased Its Position by $31.50 Million as Share Price Declined; Cornerstone Investment Partners Holds Position in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 38,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 202,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13 million, up from 163,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 1.40M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Harley D (Put) (HOG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.00M, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Harley D (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 2.55M shares traded or 40.74% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL’S UNSEC NTS ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Rev $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Tru Na owns 46,543 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares, Maryland-based fund reported 31,771 shares. Connors Investor Service holds 0.37% or 15,975 shares. Telemus Ltd invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Daiwa Gp owns 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,167 shares. 3,550 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northstar Group, a New York-based fund reported 4,022 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 9,338 shares. Charter Tru accumulated 7,970 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 0.04% or 1,195 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 1,207 shares. New Jersey-based Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7,510 shares to 963,372 shares, valued at $87.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Cl A by 7,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,957 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank accumulated 100 shares. 99,063 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Raymond James And Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Aqr Ltd Llc holds 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 24,447 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr invested in 12,041 shares or 0% of the stock. American International Gru invested in 0.01% or 54,908 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.04% or 178,291 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) reported 150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 35,500 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 299,698 shares. Centurylink Company holds 0.48% or 34,544 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment accumulated 1,100 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt invested in 15,189 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 6,185 shares.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $106.58M for 12.97 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.42% negative EPS growth.