Harley D (Put) (HOG) Holding Has Increased by Ubs Oconnor Llc; First Republic Bk (FRC) Stake Has Upped by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Harley D (Put) (HOG) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.00 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Harley D (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.81M shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees Ramp-Up in International Riders; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 05/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs to have ‘significant impact’ on sales

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.04 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares to 18,900 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodwardinc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,520 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon C (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,987 shares to 5,353 shares, valued at $9.53B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsof (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,303 shares, and cut its stake in Greensky.