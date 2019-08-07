Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI) EPS Estimated At $0.42; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Increased By $1.19 Million Its Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Holding

Analysts expect Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 12 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. T_HDI’s profit would be $9.01M giving it 7.18 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 20,785 shares traded. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) stake by 76.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 27,139 shares as Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG)’s stock rose 1.34%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 62,830 shares with $2.81 million value, up from 35,691 last quarter. Penske Automotive Grp Inc now has $3.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 279,660 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Net $108.1M; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – PENSKE IN SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT W/ MITSUI JAPAN, MITSUI USA; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B; 10/05/2018 – State Auto Financial to Livestream 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. distributes hardwood lumber, plywood, medium density fiberboard, melamine, particleboards, and specialty products to the industrial and retail markets in North America. The company has market cap of $258.63 million. The firm also distributes decorative surface, such as hardwood plywood, reconstituted veneers, thermally fused laminate, vinyl and foil overlays, and high pressure laminate bonded panels; and composite panels, including hardboard, particleboards, and fiberboards. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides mission bell reclaimed lumber and specialty plywood; sheet goods consisting primarily of hardwood plywood and other non-structural sheet goods, such as medium-density fiberboards, particleboards, and decorative surfaces; and specialty products, including moldings and millwork, high pressure laminates, countertops, doors, and components.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 600 shares to 700 valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 12,748 shares and now owns 1,152 shares. Broadcom Inc (Put) was reduced too.

