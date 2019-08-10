Harding Loevner LP Upped Position in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by $8.07 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Trimmed by $1.48 Million Its Stake

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69 million shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 206,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.30 million, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 3.46M shares traded or 105.83% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 25/04/2018 – SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC 2010.SE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 105 RIYALS FROM 104 RIYALS; RATING HOLD; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 17/04/2018 – PIRC ALSO RECOMMENDS INVESTORS VOTE AGAINST REELECTION OF SIX HSBC BOARD MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – NORMA GROUP NOEJ.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 66 EUROS FROM 60 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – TAV TAVHL.IS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 29.1 FROM TL 24; 16/05/2018 – SPIE SA SPIE.PA : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 18/05/2018 – ATOS ATOS.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 125 EUROS FROM 120 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 26 (Table); 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,815 shares to 37,320 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,641 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62 million. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth holds 1.13% or 85,965 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,580 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Llc holds 21,067 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 146,132 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Maryland Cap accumulated 55,917 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Montecito Comml Bank Tru reported 18,202 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,993 shares. Motco reported 101,930 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,090 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com holds 482,288 shares. Fincl Professionals accumulated 0.02% or 655 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 21,313 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Western Cap Mgmt holds 4.21% or 3,677 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 19,804 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $164.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

