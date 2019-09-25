Harding Loevner LP Upped Its Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by $2.81 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Edmp Increased Holding

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 17,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.89M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $151.58. About 58,544 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 2.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Truepoint holds 44,313 shares. 23,476 were reported by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc has 25,520 shares. Westwood Group invested in 1.23% or 2.07 million shares. Cwm Llc holds 5,585 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arete Wealth Ltd Company reported 18,837 shares. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24,672 shares. Us State Bank De holds 801,156 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sol Cap Mgmt Company accumulated 27,233 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 319,949 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Liability invested in 1.72 million shares. Barclays Plc invested in 4.42 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Axa has 502,154 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Co owns 29,745 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quanex Building Products’s (NYSE:NX) 10% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Top 7 Aviation and Aerospace Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 10, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Scotiabank Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASURB:MM) (ASR) to Sector Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste: What Should Investors Expect From 2019? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 1.13M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $99.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 391,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.33M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).