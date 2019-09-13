Harding Loevner LP Upped Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $193.09 Million; Archford Capital Strategies Cut Holding in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) by $347,412 as Valuation Rose

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 6,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $219.39. About 218,074 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 94560.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.29 million, up from 1,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $187.18. About 2.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Algemeiner: Sources: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet With US Lawmakers on Monday; 10/04/2018 – March media reports revealed that a researcher sold Facebook user data to an outside firm, Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 23/03/2018 – Hot Money Triggered Over Tariffs and Facebook (Video); 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ORDERED TO COMPLY WITH U.S. TAX INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO LAUNCH DATA ABUSE BOUNTY; 15/05/2018 – COMMITTEE OF BRITISH LAWMAKERS SAYS FACEBOOK FB.O HAS NOT FULLY ANSWERED ITS QUESTIONS ABOUT DATA PRIVACY WITH SUFFICIENT DETAIL OR DATA EVIDENCE; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 02/05/2018 – Zee News: Morning Breaking: Cambridge Analytica to shut shop after massive Facebook data leak controversy

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,119 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $207.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 34,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 17,008 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 699,115 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stanley stated it has 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,439 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.11% or 2,246 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 1.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iberiabank owns 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,637 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 99,376 were accumulated by Academy Cap Management Inc Tx. Brinker accumulated 85,299 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Mi has 0.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Salem Inv Counselors has 1.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 106,575 shares. 1.26M were reported by Burgundy Asset. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 17.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr, Switzerland-based fund reported 2,525 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 4,555 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fifth Third Bancshares has 449,711 shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,178 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 40,539 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bank accumulated 5,470 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.97% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). M Kraus & invested 3.94% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Conning reported 0.05% stake. Thomas Story Son Ltd Com has 1,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tobam reported 2.71% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com accumulated 15,635 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited has invested 0.64% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cutler Inv Counsel Lc invested in 6,300 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.04 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 3,260 shares to 16,696 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).