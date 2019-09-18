Harding Loevner LP Upped Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake; Canyon Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position in Berry Global Group (BERY) by $36.35 Million as Stock Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 699,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.32 million, up from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 290,942 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 8.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 billion, up from 8.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $110.22. About 394,898 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 59,552 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.07% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 33,332 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Numerixs Technology has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Turtle Creek Asset has 15.37% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3.89M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 466,392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 874,390 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.26 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.33M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 263,915 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 3,400 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 11,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 226,876 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 657,567 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oi S A by 5.96M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 60,553 shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $412.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 25,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

