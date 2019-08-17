Harding Loevner LP Trimmed Its Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Position by $6.89 Million; Market Value Rose; Capital Innovations Has Cut Its Stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) as Valuation Declined

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 237,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.04M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 129,124 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.11. About 1.15M shares traded or 20.38% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN

More notable recent Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Read This Before Investing In Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Top 10 Midstream Companies – Motley Fool” on February 01, 2015. More interesting news about Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Energy Stocks That Are Leaking – Investorplace.com” published on April 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Top Emerging Markets Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 17, 2017.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,850 shares to 45,870 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.