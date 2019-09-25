Harding Loevner LP Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $3.65 Million; Tegean Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Valuation Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $93.12. About 931,364 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 26,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.13M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $133.25. About 4.85 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 144,483 shares to 908,892 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 17,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 198,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).