Harding Loevner LP Stake In Bancolombia S A (CIB) Was Increased; American Research & Management Position in John Wiley & Sons Cl A (JW.A) Trimmed by $2.13 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 139,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 4.54M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.72M, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 171,145 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

American Research & Management decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 47,250 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154,000, down from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 242,845 shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (NYSE:UGP) by 94,666 shares to 100,880 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 47,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “John Wiley & Sons: A Promise Of Gain And Stability – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A) CEO Brian Napack on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Factors to Note Before John Wiley & Sons’ (JW.A) Q4 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “737 Max Will Continue to Hurt Boeing Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.