Harding Loevner LP Raised Waters (WAT) Position by $6.36 Million; Stock Price Declined; Palouse Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $3.02 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 25,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 978,584 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.32M, up from 953,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $217.2. About 531,230 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 132,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 17.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,969 shares to 71,725 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Com accumulated 123,843 shares. Cadinha Communication holds 9,883 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt has invested 3.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 1.62% or 125,300 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank accumulated 0.62% or 135,676 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 229,140 shares. Cortland Associates Incorporated Mo reported 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2.93M are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Assetmark stated it has 39,520 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas invested in 532,366 shares. 361,235 are owned by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability. Gateway Advisory Lc accumulated 4,624 shares. Willis Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 740,738 shares. 4.70M were accumulated by Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Slack Goes Public Today: 5 Things to Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet to Secure Cloud Environments of 4 Major Companies – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 14,638 shares to 244,831 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. 22,400 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $5.26 million were sold by Harrington Michael C. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million. King Ian had sold 23,000 shares worth $5.25 million on Monday, January 28. Rae Elizabeth B also sold $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. Kelly Terrence P had sold 2,942 shares worth $673,571. BEAUDOUIN MARK T had sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28M on Friday, January 25.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fastenal Company (FAST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc accumulated 0.05% or 1,528 shares. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.58% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Raymond James Associates reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Generation Investment Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 315,493 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited invested in 3,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank holds 11,309 shares. Leavell owns 12,687 shares. 19,857 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Captrust, North Carolina-based fund reported 550 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,642 shares. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 96,749 were reported by Natl Pension Ser. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 23,570 shares.