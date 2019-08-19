Harding Loevner LP Raised Position in Grifols S A (GRFS) by $9.65 Million as Share Value Rose; Seidman Lawrence B Upped Stake in Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) by $1.72 Million as Stock Rose

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 482,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 17.72 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.44M, up from 17.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 769,751 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 705,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, up from 619,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77M market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 24,721 shares traded or 284.76% up from the average. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 13.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MLVF News: 20/04/2018 DJ Malvern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLVF); 16/05/2018 – Malvern International PLC Acquisition & Placing; 25/04/2018 – Malvern Bancorp 2Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Malvern International 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows By 47%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.51, from 3.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold MLVF shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.72 million shares or 49.80% less from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Minerva Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.51% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Clover LP holds 5.31% or 148,798 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) or 23,424 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Banc Funds Ltd holds 531,142 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl holds 0% or 1,245 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 125,631 shares stake. Penn Cap Mngmt invested in 43,788 shares. State Street Corp reported 116,174 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 326,836 shares. Bank Of Mellon holds 23,656 shares. 105,390 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $263.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.46M shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

