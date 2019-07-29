Harding Loevner LP Raised Position in Baidu (BIDU) as Shares Declined; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increased Its Holding by $431,250 as Valuation Rose

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 171,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872.32 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 1.32M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q REV. $3.33B, EST. $3.20B; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,029 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 53,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.03. About 310,723 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 10.18 million shares to 6.94M shares, valued at $196.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 237,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.