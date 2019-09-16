Harding Loevner LP Raised Its Holding in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by $2.29 Million as Market Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Page Arthur B Has Trimmed Position by $369,879

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 102.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 44,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 87,070 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, up from 42,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 10.83% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.03 million shares traded or 51.02% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 32,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 35,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 2.78M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.18 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Company Delaware invested in 2.45% or 275,636 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP invested in 0.33% or 2,412 shares. Principal Finance Incorporated holds 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 4.65M shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lp has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Keating Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 45,494 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 0.01% or 1,861 shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Group accumulated 31,292 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 57,850 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.82M shares. Bath Savings invested in 1.17% or 42,275 shares. Iowa Bancshares has invested 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet Comml Bank & Tru Limited holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,420 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Goelzer Investment Mngmt holds 0.85% or 66,631 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 11.69M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Steadfast Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 130,055 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% stake. Greenleaf accumulated 4,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.31% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 25,263 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Kbc Group Nv reported 0% stake. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 43,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 55,200 shares. Northern invested in 333,455 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 5,998 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 382,541 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 30,101 shares or 0.02% of the stock.