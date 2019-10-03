Harding Loevner LP Raised Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Position by $5.11 Million; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Evergreen Capital Management Raised Its Position

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 567,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 84.77M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798.49M, up from 84.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 33.29M shares traded or 93.06% up from the average. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2% FROM 3% AT ITAU; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES ITAÚ PURCHASE OF STAKE IN XP INVESTIMENTOS BY 5-2 VOTE; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 18/04/2018 – Itau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 12/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco- Conference call Invitation; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s ltaú Unibanco sees weak demand for loans from big companies

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 1094.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 37,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 41,383 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 3,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 5.46M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 38,437 shares to 119,839 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 51,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 61,854 shares to 19,251 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 31,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,381 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Co reported 17,114 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 452,769 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 1.63M shares. Miller Howard Investments New York owns 908,926 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorp has 228,367 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors holds 0.35% or 44,026 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 129,627 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough owns 5,618 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 181,694 were reported by Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bb&T stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Salem Mgmt Inc stated it has 67,375 shares. Commerce Financial Bank owns 50,187 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc stated it has 586,059 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

