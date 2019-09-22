Harding Loevner LP Raised Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $1.05 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Edgewood Management Cut Stake

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 13,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 46,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 2,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 483,165 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.88M, up from 480,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 1.07M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 132,269 shares to 9.95M shares, valued at $450.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 175,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92M shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 46,748 shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $1.38 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55M shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.