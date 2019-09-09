Harding Loevner LP Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Boosted; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) as Share Price Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 52.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 36,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 76,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 1.83 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN GALATHEA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 03/04/2018 – US FDA OKS BYDUREON FOR USE WITH BASAL INSULIN IN PATIENTS WITH; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 9,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.31M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $214.8. About 16.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midstates Petroleum Co Inc by 59,952 shares to 190,611 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Gold Corp. by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AstraZeneca declares $1.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Fast Track of Farxiga for Chronic Kidney Disease – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports Results from Positive Ph. III THEMIS Trial Showing BRILINTA Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III TULIP 2 Trial for Anifrolumab Met Primary Endpoint in Treatment of SLE – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca and Merck’s Lynparza shows positive effect in late-stage ovarian cancer study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23B for 23.23 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.