Harding Loevner LP Maintains Position in Grifols S A (GRFS); Brigade Capital Management LP Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Lowered by $7.88 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 1.34M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PAID WCAS $630 MLN TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 482,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The hedge fund held 17.72 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.44M, up from 17.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 2.49M shares traded or 73.61% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mgmt Limited holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 7,096 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Sei Investments stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.53 million shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 2.89 million shares. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 0.06% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Numerixs Techs accumulated 17,800 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 21,135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 38 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 29,000 shares. Nantahala Mngmt Ltd reported 1.91% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 347,212 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 420,505 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 12,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares to 255,733 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 754,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.