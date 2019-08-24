Harding Loevner LP Lowered Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.07 Million; Stock Declined; Intel (Put) (INTC) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Trimmed Holding by $795,000 as Stock Value Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (INTC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 24,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 10.78M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469.83M, down from 10.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 54,345 shares to 659,492 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 19.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.