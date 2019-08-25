Harding Loevner LP Lowered Its Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) as Market Value Rose; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stock Rose While Lagoda Investment Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $857,166

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 400,664 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 09/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Completes Acquisition Of Cascadian Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 130 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.12M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,618 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $182.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 71,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 100,188 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Tech has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 600 shares. Creative Planning reported 16,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,577 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 4,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or owns 10,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. First Trust LP reported 0.22% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Campbell & Company Inv Adviser Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). British Columbia Mngmt Corp has 20,766 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Limited Ca owns 0.39% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 22,496 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 0.02% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 40,715 shares. Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.68% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Northern Corp reported 678,528 shares. Weiss Multi reported 25,000 shares.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).