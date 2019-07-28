Harding Loevner LP Lowered Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stake by $117.40 Million; Valuation Rose; As Balchem (BCPC) Stock Price Rose, Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding by $561,568

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Balchem Corp (BCPC) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 801,988 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.43M, up from 795,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Balchem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.63. About 68,511 shares traded. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EBITDA $40.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Balchem Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCPC); 22/03/2018 Dir McMillan Gifts 130 Of Balchem Corp; 09/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Balchem Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – BALCHEM 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 71C (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q Net $19.3M

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.46M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578.12M, down from 7.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.86. About 798,704 shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares to 401,140 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold BCPC shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.87% less from 27.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc stated it has 63,860 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2,134 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Lc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 30,450 shares. Stephens Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 378,873 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 0.02% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 269,608 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) for 45,967 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 3,403 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 3,577 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,028 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company owns 3,166 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 43,548 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC). Eaton Vance stated it has 96,278 shares. The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC).

