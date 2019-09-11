Harding Loevner LP Lifted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $6.24 Million; Fort LP Lifted Holding in Dover (DOV)

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 3,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 138,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.61M, up from 134,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 10/05/2018 – Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook

Fort Lp increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 8,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 28,546 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.21. About 879,162 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B

