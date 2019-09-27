Harding Loevner LP Lifted Its Jd Com (JD) Position by $2.04 Million as Stock Value Declined; Davidson Investment Advisors Holds Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 68,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.04M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 11.15M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 12,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 107,851 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.04M, up from 95,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 2.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,000 shares to 281,449 shares, valued at $31.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Servic (NYSE:UPS) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,960 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

