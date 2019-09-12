Harding Loevner LP Lifted Its Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) Position; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder Somerset Trust Company Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (ASR) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 17,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.89 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $152.93. About 62,182 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE ASURB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365 PESOS FROM 361 PESOS; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASUR APRIL PASSENGER TRAFFIC DECREASED 0.6% Y/Y

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, down from 84,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 24.85M shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 138,414 shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $604.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 60,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.