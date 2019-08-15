Harding Loevner LP Lifted Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $3.44 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Upped Devon Energy (DVN) Position

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 16,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 651,988 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.47 million, up from 635,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $156.97. About 3.93 million shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 6.67M shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.74M shares to 130 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 708,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.73M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

