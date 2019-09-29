Harding Loevner LP Increases Stake in Facebook (FB); Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Shares Declined While Blackhill Capital Increased Stake

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 94560.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.29M, up from 1,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls:; 17/04/2018 – Facebook researchers are creating a device that communicates messages through vibrations on skin; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYS IT HAS AN “OPEN, NON-PUBLIC INVESTIGATION” OF FACEBOOK’S PRIVACY PRACTICES -STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: WhatsApp CEO bails on Facebook over privacy concerns; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 28/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE DATA ON FACEBOOK USERS STILL CIRCULATING: CHANNEL 4

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 447,545 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.30M, up from 426,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks owns 46,554 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Weik Capital holds 0.88% or 9,500 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 22.50 million shares or 1.71% of the stock. 80,000 are owned by Ally Fin Inc. Hillsdale Investment, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,530 shares. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0.79% or 363,424 shares in its portfolio. Brown Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,035 shares. Eqis Management reported 27,427 shares stake. S&Co holds 18,234 shares. Freestone Hldg Limited Com accumulated 20,308 shares. 52,367 are owned by Rampart Invest Mgmt Comm Llc. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,280 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Broad Run Inv Lc holds 0.89% or 106,101 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 535,820 shares to 55.85 million shares, valued at $703.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 30,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).

