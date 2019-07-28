Harding Loevner LP Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Hamel Associates Trimmed Position

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 54.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 19,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,462 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 36,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 36,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.81 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 10.18M shares to 6.94 million shares, valued at $196.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 24,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.

