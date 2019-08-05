Harding Loevner LP Increases Position in Cognex (CGNX); Ecor1 Capital Has Lifted Xencor (XNCR) Stake by $33.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97M, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 54,904 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR)

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 3.12 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.57 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 235,192 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.74 million shares to 130 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.