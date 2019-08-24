Harding Loevner LP Increases Position in 3M Co (MMM); Mai Wealth Advisors Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $4.67 Million; Stock Value Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 16,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 651,988 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.47 million, up from 635,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 2919.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 58,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 60,386 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,615 are owned by Zwj Counsel. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 2,600 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 114,720 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 390,568 shares stake. The Iowa-based Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak has invested 1.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sfmg Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sivik Global Health Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.26% or 42,500 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 183,400 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.23% stake. Davenport Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt has 0.47% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability owns 2.47 million shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Finl Inc New (NYSE:FNF) by 19,334 shares to 13,693 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Building And C by 34,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,957 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.81% stake. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,095 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,073 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,027 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,120 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv stated it has 17,423 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Associates Pa owns 119,307 shares. Papp L Roy has 101,230 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,432 shares. Garland Cap reported 25,125 shares stake. Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 1.21% or 9,959 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 9,230 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 9,411 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 14,593 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 708,419 shares to 7.73 million shares, valued at $85.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 10.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).