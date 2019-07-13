Harding Loevner LP Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Shorts at ASETEK A S ORDINARY SHARES DENMARK (ASKTF) Lowered By 2.42%

Harding Loevner Lp increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 63.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 1.05 million shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.70 million shares with $218.18 million value, up from 1.65 million last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $328.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) stake by 26,065 shares to 764,409 valued at $16.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) stake by 939,547 shares and now owns 158,276 shares. Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. HSBC maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 453,602 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2.87M shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes & Incorporated reported 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 616,138 shares. Raymond James Financial reported 0.45% stake. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A reported 177,584 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2.01 million were reported by Bessemer Gp Inc. Hikari Power has invested 1.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Avalon Advsrs Ltd has 1.50M shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Tcw Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 15,164 shares. 5,029 were reported by Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Kistler holds 62,049 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd reported 79,810 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 0.23% stake.

