Harding Loevner LP Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Trimmed by $16.19 Million; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Position

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 138,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 5.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $604.78 million, down from 5.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.98M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.91M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 23.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baidu Stock Is Priced for Imperfection – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Baidu, Endo International, and Hilton Grand Vacations Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 45,686 shares to 49,996 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 44,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Estee Lauder Profit Beats Views – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and BBVA Banco Frances Stocks All Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 1.24M shares to 936,117 shares, valued at $93.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 423,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,732 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).