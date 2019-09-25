Harding Loevner LP Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Trimmed as Market Valuation Declined; Edmp Has Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $311,796 as Valuation Declined

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 5,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 44,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 7.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 2,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 135,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.18 million, down from 138,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $12.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1754.23. About 2.11M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arvest National Bank & Trust Division invested in 1.3% or 348,601 shares. Penobscot Co owns 144,405 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 667,190 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability has 233,578 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 521,835 shares. Verity Asset has invested 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amp Invsts holds 0.64% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. New York-based Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 17.74 million shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). One Limited Co, California-based fund reported 77,660 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.5% or 234,398 shares in its portfolio. Snow Capital Lp owns 62,672 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Ser invested in 0.17% or 6,788 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.59 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 16,140 shares. Thompson Investment Management invested in 0.06% or 162 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Co holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 176 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 29,877 were accumulated by Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,673 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Contour Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 4.34% or 34,343 shares. Allstate has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jnba Fin Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,106 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 29,774 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd holds 6,052 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 17,355 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp reported 68,915 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 2,607 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 120,012 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.06M shares to 132.28 million shares, valued at $617.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 44,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA).