Harding Loevner LP Has Upped Its Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $5.30 Million; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Share Value Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed by $13.40 Million Its Position

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 67,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.66M, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 4.16 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 515,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 21.20 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.85M, down from 21.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.33% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 4.80M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Cap Management has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 294,782 shares. Dupont holds 0.3% or 164,302 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement stated it has 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stewart Patten Co has invested 4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 15,200 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Chevy Chase Trust Inc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 2.68% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 2,225 are owned by Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Argent Trust Com holds 0.91% or 109,205 shares. Jane Street Gru owns 66,229 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bowen Hanes, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,141 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 1.32M shares to 6.46M shares, valued at $578.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 29,993 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $383.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

