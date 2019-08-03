Harding Loevner LP Has Upped By $180.15 Million Its Ambev Sa (ABEV) Position; Travelzoo (TZOO) Has 1.62 Sentiment

Harding Loevner Lp increased Ambev Sa (ABEV) stake by 53.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 45.04M shares as Ambev Sa (ABEV)’s stock rose 13.33%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 129.23M shares with $555.67M value, up from 84.19 million last quarter. Ambev Sa now has $83.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 19.72M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F

Travelzoo Inc (TZOO) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 34 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 21 sold and decreased their stock positions in Travelzoo Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 4.05 million shares, up from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Travelzoo Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 15.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) stake by 939,547 shares to 158,276 valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 2.27M shares and now owns 2.26 million shares. Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) was reduced too.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Travelzoo for 561,855 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 47,952 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.02% invested in the company for 86,359 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 207,095 shares.

