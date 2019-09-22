Harding Loevner LP Has Upped Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Stake By $24.13 Million; Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (KEN) Shorts Lowered By 15.83%

Harding Loevner Lp increased Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) stake by 16.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 4.83 million shares as Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA)’s stock declined 15.12%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 34.82M shares with $193.58 million value, up from 29.99 million last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta now has $36.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 7.00 million shares traded or 90.17% up from the average. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs On BBVA Uruguay; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Takes Rating Actions In Three Spanish BBVA RMBS Deals; 27/04/2018 – BBVA’s Head Deal Maker in Mexico Is Said to Join Canada’s CDPQ; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA STORY IS IDIOSYNCRATIC, LITTLE SPILLOVER INTO EM:BBVA; 25/05/2018 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentari CDS Widens 26 Bps; 07/03/2018 – BBVA to Raise Stake in U.K. Digital Bank Atom; 27/03/2018 – Palace Resorts & BBVA Bancomer Partner With World-Renowned Chef Joan Roca; 05/04/2018 – BBVA Compass kicks off its Live Music Session series in Dallas with Luke Pell; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KEN) had a decrease of 15.83% in short interest. KEN’s SI was 11,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.83% from 13,900 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:KEN)’s short sellers to cover KEN’s short positions. The SI to Kenon Holdings LTD. Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.06%. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 484 shares traded. Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) has risen 45.08% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical KEN News: 30/03/2018 – KENON HOLDINGS – ISSUED PRESS RELEASE TO CORRECT “INACCURATE RELEASE THAT WAS INCORRECTLY ISSUED EARLIER TODAY”; 30/03/2018 – Kenon Holdings Is Considering Its Options With Respect to Its Ownership Interest in OPC Energy, Including Potential Sale; 30/03/2018 – Kenon Schedules Full Year 2017 Results Release for Monday, April 2, 2018; 11/04/2018 – XT INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 2.3 PCT STAKE IN KENON HOLDINGS LTD AS OF APRIL 11, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – ADVISORY-(OFFICIAL)-Ignore alerts on Kenon Holdings considering options for OPC Energy; 30/03/2018 Kenon Announces Updates With Respect to its Interest in OPC Energy; 31/05/2018 – Kenon Holdings 1Q Rev $101M; 30/03/2018 – KENON HOLDINGS-CONSIDERING VARIOUS OPTIONS TO ADDRESS LETTER FROM ISRAEL CONCENTRATION COMMITTEE, BUT NO SALE, IN FULL OR PART, OF OPC BEING CONSIDERED; 30/03/2018 – ADVISORY (OFFICIAL)-Ignore alerts on Kenon Holdings considering options for OPC Energy; 30/03/2018 – KENON HOLDINGS LTD – PROVIDES UPDATES WITH RESPECT TO ITS INTEREST IN OPC – SEC FILING

Harding Loevner Lp decreased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 60,553 shares to 4.22M valued at $412.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 48,842 shares and now owns 195,989 shares. Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BBVA offers to buy up to $750M of notes – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BBVA USA hires Luisa Gavino Martinez as Commercial Relationship Manager in Austin market – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based bank holding co. completes $600M senior note offering – Houston Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why former BBVA Compass CEO sees opportunity in cryptocurrency, blockchain tech – Houston Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BBVA USA August Recap: Commitment to community, retail banking and small business – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It also designs, makes, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s QorosÂ’ dealerships had 115 point of sales.