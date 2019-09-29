Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Nike (NKE) Position By $3.94 Million; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lifted Its Heico New (HEI.A) Holding

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased Heico Corp New (HEI.A) stake by 3.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired 23,000 shares as Heico Corp New (HEI.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 634,801 shares with $65.62M value, up from 611,801 last quarter. Heico Corp New now has $14.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 613,401 shares traded or 52.75% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 47,432 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 3.26 million shares with $273.84 million value, down from 3.31M last quarter. Nike Inc now has $144.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.42M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) stake by 8,316 shares to 8,646 valued at $516,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) stake by 134,783 shares and now owns 13,862 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 45,686 shares to 49,996 valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) stake by 189,487 shares and now owns 7.13 million shares. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $102.41’s average target is 10.94% above currents $92.31 stock price. Nike had 27 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Pivotal Research. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, September 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, September 25. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $9100 target in Wednesday, September 25 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, September 25. Needham maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 180,187 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cypress Gp, Florida-based fund reported 50,087 shares. Arete Wealth holds 14,057 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,704 shares. Mai Mgmt holds 0.52% or 138,143 shares. Moreover, First Business Financial Svcs has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Calamos Llc holds 502,450 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Natl Bank & stated it has 241,583 shares. 44,967 are owned by Mitchell Cap Mgmt. City Communication holds 0.06% or 2,619 shares in its portfolio. Howland Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Homrich Berg owns 6,563 shares. 11.03M are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Two Sigma Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 15,534 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,452 shares.