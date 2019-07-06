Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.07 Million as Market Value Declined; Vulcan Value Partners Increases Position in Sabre (SABR)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 624,344 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42; 06/03/2018 – Sabre selected as global technology partner to Flight Centre Travel Group; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 01/05/2018 – SABRE R1Q ADJ. EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 24,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.78 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469.83M, down from 10.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 9.95 million shares to 10.08 million shares, valued at $513.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 45.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 129.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.79 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 64,900 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 156,571 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Inc has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,012 shares. Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 5.73% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Interactive accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 7.34 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 63,091 shares. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Montag A And Inc holds 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 48,550 shares. Conning holds 0.18% or 132,741 shares in its portfolio. 10,294 are owned by Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated. Smith Salley Associates invested in 124,809 shares or 0.88% of the stock.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.64M shares to 383 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 273,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.22M shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).